CHRISTMAS has come early this year with St David’s Hall in Cardiff having released their December to January ballet dates.
St David's Hall has released its festive ballet programme for December and January 2022 - featuring no fewer than four different productions by the Russian State Ballet of Siberia, and accompanied by the Russian State Ballet Orchestra in partnership with Raymond Gubbay Ltd.
The festive season will start in style with the rags to riches fairy tale, Cinderella, which will run for two days starting on Saturday, December 18. The production is described as a mesmerising mix of Prokofiev’s energetic score, lively choreography, and colourful costumes.
Cinderella. Picture: St David's Hall
Following this will be festive favourite The Nutcracker, which will run from Monday, December 20, until Christmas Eve.
The Nutcracker. Picture: St David's Hall
After the Christmas celebrations, the hall welcomes a romantic ballet, Swan Lake, running from Monday, December 27, until Wednesday, December 30, featuring Tchaikovsky’s haunting music.
Swan Lake. Picture: St David's Hall
The season comes to a finish with another Prokofiev production, the Shakespeare tale of primal passion and timeless tragedy, Romeo & Juliet, which will be performed on New Year's Eve, and Sunday, January 2, 2022.
St David's Hall us running an early bird offer, with £5 off all full-price adult tickets booked before Thursday, September 30. A number of family tickets are also available and child's tickets are half price when bought with an accompanying adult.
For more visit https://www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk/