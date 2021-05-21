ALL food and drink outlets at the revamped Newport Indoor Market have been taken up, as demand for a base in what has been called the “biggest market refurbishment in the UK” soars.

The £12 million refurbishment of Newport Market will be completed at the end of the year and developers Loft Co say they are experiencing “huge demand from independent businesses”.

The revamped building will house more than 100 independent businesses and 70 workspaces and Loft Co say this is “currently the subject of the biggest market refurbishment in the UK”.

The Newport Market food quarter. Picture: Loft Co

So far, all 10 restaurant units have been snapped up for the ground-floor food quarter, while demand for retail and lifestyle units is also increasing.

The developers say they expect an annual footfall of more than 1.5 million.

The revamped Newport Market will benefit from 45 retail units on the ground floor and 15 lifestyle units on the mezzanine first floor.

Independent businesses will range from hairdressers to physiotherapists and podiatrists units.

The market will be open seven days a week and will host events from between 50 and 250 people, including conferences and weddings.

The Newport Market food quarter. Picture: Loft Co

Offices will be based in Griffin House and on the Riverside and will be provided with 24-hour access.

The managing director of Loft Co, Simon Baston, said: “The market refurbishment, along with the general regeneration of Newport city centre is now picking up great pace in terms of its independent offering to the local community.

“With regards to the pace they were let, the food quarter businesses have shown great confidence in what Newport is trying to achieve in this super-bold environment.

“Customers will be able to expect the highest level of street food served to them in a calm, orderly manner in what will be one of the finest Victorian markets in the UK.

The meeting sqaure at Newport Market. Picture: Loft Co

“To date we have had great support working with Newport City Council and Welsh Government at all levels, and in particular with their heritage building department. We’re on programme to deliver the scheme for office space by the end of October and inside the market by the end of January 2022.

“We would like the thank the Leader of Newport City Council, Cllr Jane Mudd, for all her continued support throughout the development of Newport Market. Loft Co are delighted to be able to work in conjunction with many local businesses and community leaders at all stages through this development.”

Businesses wanting to reserve office, retail and lifestyle units can do so from today.

To reserve a space or get more information, contact enquiries@newport-market.co.uk or visit www.newport-market.co.uk