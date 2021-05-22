ALDI and Lidl have announced a new range of products hitting the middle aisles of their stores this weekend for customers looking for a bargain.

Keep the kids entertained in the garden with outdoor play items at Aldi and with unessential international travel now allowed as lockdown eases, Lidl is offering deals on a range travel essentials.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

If you are looking for ways to keep the kids entertained, Aldi has you covered. This week, Aldi are offering a range of outdoor play items offered at discount prices.

These include:

Pirate Galleon Wooden Playhouse. (Aldi)

Get your little ones aboard this amazing Pirate Galleon Wooden Playhouse. This product is only available online for £299.99.

Action Air Bouncy Castle. (Aldi)

Set up in minutes for hours of jumping fun, make outdoor play even more exciting with this awesome Bouncy Castle from Action Air. Suitable for kids aged between 3-5 years and 2 players at a time, kids garden parties just got even better. This item is only available online and will cost £79.99.

Kids' Garden Nest Swing. (Aldi)

This Kids' Garden Nest Swing will help you and your family make the most of the good weather when it eventualy arrives. Available in Aldi for £29.99.

Find more deals at Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

Lidl have a range of home gadgets available in their middle aisle this Sunday.

These include:

Top Move Trolley Travel Bag. (Lidl)

With tear-resistant, hard-wearing outer material and a spacious main compartment this trolley travel bag is available at Lidl for £24.99.

Sony On-Ear Bluetooth® Headphones. (Lidl)

With an RRP of £34.99 these Sony On-Ear Bluetooth® Headphones are available in Lidl for just £29.99.

Rechargable UV Insect Zapper Lamp. (Lidl)

With UV light that lure flying insects into the trap without chemicals, this rechargable UV Insect Zapper Lamp is available in Lidl for £11.99.

Find out more at Lidl.co.uk.