ONLINE dating app Tinder could give users a blue tick as a way of showing they have received their Covid-19 vaccine, according to reports.

The move could be added to other platforms such as Hinge and Bumble to give users the option of showing their vaccine status while dating online.

It is hoped the move would tackle a reluctance to accept offers for the vaccine jab.

Although it is not clear if dating apps will agree, officials believe it would encourage young Brits to get their Covid vaccine.

A source told The Telegraph: "As we get to younger people, Tinder and all those apps will be approached to flag the importance of getting vaccinated. It might also give more people impetus to meet up and find love.

"This is being properly looked at."

Tinder, Hinge and Bumble are yet to comment on whether they are in discussion with No 10 about the potential change.

National medical director for NHS England, Professor Stephen Powis said: "The success of the NHS Covid vaccination programme, the biggest in history, is not by accident but down to careful planning and precision by NHS staff who have now delivered 48.5million doses across England in less than six months."

He added: "Getting the jab is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities against Covid.

"So when you’re called forward, book your appointment and join the tens of millions who have already been jabbed."