CONTROVERSIAL plans to change a coach depot to a car sales business in Pontllanfraith have been granted retrospective planning permission.

The Garage at Woodfield Street has been given the go-ahead to “retain and complete the change of use” from the coach company to a car sales company.

A repair building on the site will be retained, while the rest of the site will be used for car sales and parking.

There will be 26 spaces for car sales, six for visitor parking and one for staff parking.

Vehicles for sale will be transported by the operator individually when purchased.

Caerphilly County Borough Council received 26 letters of objection to the planning application.

Concerns were raised over access and the nature of the street.

MORE NEWS:

Woodfield Street is a residential cul-de-sac and objectors said children play in the street.

Concerns were also raised over street lighting, traffic, an increase in crime and parking.

Concerns over parking were also raised by the local ward members.

However, planning officers said that the application had a “lawful planning use as a bus depot”.

A report says: “Whilst that use has not operated on the site for over two years, it has not been abandoned in planning terms and could re-open as a bus depot without the need for further planning consent.

“That use would also be unrestricted by planning conditions as no such conditions were imposed on the previous use.”

Chair of the planning committee Cllr Roy Saralis said: “It is practically on my doorstep and I know a great deal about the activities that have taken place previously with the bus company.

“It’s not just the number of vehicles that will be passing through the street.

“What concerns me is when people come to visit this car site people are totally unaware of the potential dangers on this site.”

Despite the concerns, the planning committee approved the application.