IN EARLY 1990 a huge storm hit Gwent felling trees, demolishing scaffolding and ripping roofs off buildings throughout the area. We've been delving in our archives to bring you some dramatic pictures from the time.
A workman carefully walks through the collapsed scaffolding in Newport town centre
A council workman cuts up a tree which was blown over at Belle Vue Lane, Newport
A tree blown over on the main road from Abergavenny to Hereford
An overturned lorry at Nine Mile Point Industrial Estate, Cwmfelinfach, hangs precariously over the River Sirhowy
Part of the Kwik Save roof at Abertillery which was blown off
Mrs Alison Morgan had a lucky escape after a tree crushed her car at Oakfield, Cwmbran
Mark McShane, 20, and Troy Beddis inspect the damage after a section of roof was ripped off a clock of flats in Ringland Circle, Newport
Mr John Geary looks at the debris from the off of his next door neighbour's prefab in Drinkwater Gardens, Gaer
A man does some running repairs at Blaina Infants School which was damaged during the gales