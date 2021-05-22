ANOTHER Gwent landmark has received the Nathan Wyburn treatment – as they celebrate their reopening with a new piece of art.

The Ebbw Vale artist got to work at Tiny Rebel Brewery in Rogerstone where he spent a week creating the masterpiece on the wall of the brewery – using Tiny Rebel lager cans.

He spent four days attaching the signature unique lager cans to the walls before getting to work with the painting. The final result sees music icon David Bowie joined by several of the Tiny Rebel brand’s bear logo.

“I really wanted this piece to be about colour,” said Mr Wyburn. “The cans are so vibrant and as soon as I saw the variety there for me to use, I knew I wanted to do some sort of colour blocked Andy Warhol-esque artwork.

“The choice to paint Bowie came from his song Rebel Rebel, which was the perfect fit. And being a pop culture artist, I knew I wanted to do more than just their logo – which looks awesome too, roughly splashed across the cans.

“The red paint especially stands out so bold and emphasises the rebellious theme.

“To have such a staple piece in a landmark Welsh venue is always an honour. The team were fantastic during my time there and I really hope the work makes the customers’ experience even more wonderful.

“I’d love for people to take selfies with it and use it as a colourful backdrop for their social media posts.”

Tiny Rebel Brewery recently reopened in line with government guidelines to allow customers to return to the venue.

The brewery joins Cwmbran Stadium in Gwent displaying artwork made by Mr Wyburn and joins Wales Millennium Centre and Techniquest science museum in having permanent displays of his art.

Mr Wyburn has provided artwork for the likes of Mariah Carey, Dame Shirley Bassey, Gareth Bale and HRH Prince Charles.

He has also recently released two books of his work – POP tART which chronicles a decade of his work, and 2020: Diary of Artist Nathan Wyburn, which chronicles his work created during the first 12 months of the Covid-19 pandemic. All proceeds for the book go to the Cardiff & Vale Health Charity.