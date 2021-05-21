A TREDEGAR shop which has been owned and run by the same couple for 28 years has been taken on by a new operator.
Ashvale store and post office has been run by David and Debbie Walters since 1993, but the pair have decided now is the time to move on.
In a statement, Mr and Mrs Walters said: "We wish the new owners every success and hope with a new younger, fresh approach, the community and owners will all benefit.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport cocaine dealing couple who made £40k back in court
- Rich list Wales: Newport's Terry Matthews third richest man
- New Inn pupil sets up club to support military children
"We would like to thank Jamie Williams of Christie & Co for holding our hand through this often-emotional time as we sold our life's work.
"Good luck and health to all."
The Premier-branded shop has been taken on by Thushjanthi Ananthakumar, who operates another store less than 15 miles away.
Jamie Williams from business agent Christie & Co said, "Ashvale Stores is a fantastic business which generated over 15 viewings and more than 10 offers, indicating that the market remains strong for convenience stores and post offices."