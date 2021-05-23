TODAY we reach the letter D as we work our way through the alphabet.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Drystone: Wall. Picture: Claire Louise Skinner
Digitalis: On Mynydd maen. Picture: Nina Salt
Daisy: Pontypool Park bandstand. Picture: Nic Prichard
Donkey: Picture: Elaine Fuller
MORE NEWS:
- Newport cocaine dealing couple who made £40k back in court
- Rich list Wales: Newport's Terry Matthews third richest man
- New Inn pupil sets up club to support military children
Dinghy: On the Keepers Pond. Picture: David James
Dusk: Ringland. Picture: Beverley Moore
Driftwood: On the banks of the Usk at Castle Meadows, Abergavenny. Picture: Alan Underwood
Dinnertime: Picture: Corina Setchfield
Dandelion: Picture: Steven Barnett
Droplet: Picture: Sharon Smith