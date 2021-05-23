TODAY we reach the letter D as we work our way through the alphabet.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Drystone: Wall. Picture: Claire Louise Skinner

Drystone: Wall. Picture: Claire Louise Skinner

South Wales Argus: Digitalis: On Mynydd maen. Picture: Nina Salt

Digitalis: On Mynydd maen. Picture: Nina Salt

South Wales Argus: Daisy: Pontypool Park bandstand. Picture: Nic Prichard

Daisy: Pontypool Park bandstand. Picture: Nic Prichard

South Wales Argus: Donkey: Picture: Elaine Fuller

Donkey: Picture: Elaine Fuller

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus: Dinghy: On the Keepers Pond. Picture: David James

Dinghy: On the Keepers Pond. Picture: David James

South Wales Argus: Dusk: Ringland. icture: Beverley Moore

Dusk: Ringland. Picture: Beverley Moore

South Wales Argus: Driftwood: On the banks of the Usk at Castle Meadows, Abergavenny. Picture: Alan Underwood

Driftwood: On the banks of the Usk at Castle Meadows, Abergavenny. Picture: Alan Underwood

South Wales Argus: Dinnertime: Picture: Corina Setchfield

Dinnertime: Picture: Corina Setchfield

South Wales Argus: Dandelion: Picture: Steven Barnett

Dandelion: Picture: Steven Barnett

South Wales Argus: Droplet: Picture: Sharon Smith

Droplet: Picture: Sharon Smith