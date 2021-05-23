Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.
You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.
Annalise has had a hard life, she came into us completely blind and pregnant. She's in foster care awaiting her forever home.
Finka is a lovely girl who loves to chill, loves a cuddle and is able to live with feline friends.
Isabella is a very special lady who has waited a long time to find her forever home. Needs an experienced home.
Meet Seven - a sweetie who needs a bit of time and love! He walks on a lead and needs a home to call his own.
Yogi is a very old boy, he has been by himself since coming to the kennel, he is able to walk on a lead.