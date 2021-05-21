WELSH artists were given their first chance to perform live in more than a year at a Caerphilly town.

Stormz Community for Musical Arts launched their first Keep Wales aLive concert in Upper Bargoed on Wednesday, May 19.

The aim of the concert was to highlight talent from across South Wales and allow those artists to play live for the first time in 16 months.

Performing at the event were Country Stormz, Eulogy, Coaches, Tomos Lewis and Briony Siers.

Country Stormz kicked the show off with their country rock. Lead guitarist and event organiser, Martin Harris, said: “Today has been amazing, so many incredible stories from each act have pulled at the heart strings but also there is so much talent here in Wales that needs to be seen and it’s been so difficult for such a long time.

“The day boosted confidence and ambition for all of us, raising hope and expectations for live work soon.”

MORE NEWS:

Mr Harris formed Country Stormz to prove that you are never too old to perform and write music. He helps to run Stormz Community for Musical Arts to promote a better mental health and wellbeing through music in Wales.

The organisation have had some funding from National Lottery and support from Ty Cerdd which allowed the Keep Wales aLive show to take place. They now hope to do many more, with plans already in place for the next events.

Mr Harris said: “With all the great applicants we received, we just now need sponsors and funding and hopefully this could be a regular event.”

You can view the Keep Wales aLive events on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/1815504021947723/

The Stormz Community would like to hear from anyone who would like to get involved or who can offer support for future events, contact Mr Harris for more information and to hear the incredible stories from the day on martin@stormzcommunity.org 07771 628724