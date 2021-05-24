A GWENT school has won a Wales-wide competition in reporting.

Trinity Fields School and Resource Centre in Ystrad Mynach entered the Young Reporters Environment Competition in Wales for the 11-14 age group and came first. They will now be entered into the international finals of the Young Reporters for the Environment, representing Wales.

The theme for the competition was plastic litter and pupils had to form a project around the dangers of plastic litter and create a strategy to improve it. They then had to create a video of a maximum of three minutes to promote their work and ideas.

The email which gave the school the results said: “The judges thought that your video stood out as it celebrated whole school participation, and expressed an important message in a clear and creative way.”

Ian Elliott, Headteacher of Trinity Fields School commented, “I am delighted that our school took first place in this prestigious ECO competition. If you get to see the video entry, you will immediately see pupils’ enthusiasm and commitment to reducing the amount of plastic waste. They have a very clear understanding of how to protect their environment so that we protect it for future generations.

“A huge thank you to the pupils who starred in the video and to Kate Thomas, Team Leader in our School Curriculum Phase department who leads this very important area of our work. Good luck for the International finals!”

MORE NEWS:

Cllr Ross Whiting, Caerphilly council's cabinet member for learning and achievement added, “Congratulations to Trinity Fields School and Resource Centre for claiming first place in this fantastic competition. It’s great to see the passion of the pupils when it concerns reducing plastic and protecting our environment.

“I wish you all the best of luck in the International Competition and eagerly await the results.”

Young Reporters for the Environment is a network of international youth engaged in education for sustainable development, with the goal to engage youth in resolving environmental issues.

They enable participants aged between 11 and 25 to investigate environmental problems and issues and propose solutions through published investigative reporting, photographic and video journalism. They also allow participants to develop skills and expand knowledge. The programme teaches or enhances communication and citizenship skills, individual initiative, teamwork, critical analysis, social responsibility and leadership as well as a deeper understanding of sustainable development.

The international competition will be judged in June.