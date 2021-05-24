ELEVEN teenage boys have now been arrested after an incident in Torfaen yesterday.

It happened in the Wern Road area of Sebastapol and led to an emergency dispersal order being put in place for today in Cwmbran town centre, which ran out at 5.15pm this afternoon.

Nine boys were arrested yesterday, and a further two have been arrested today.

All are boys aged 13-18 years, and they were taken in by Gwent Police officers following reports of a group of youths armed with weapons.

All of them have been released on police bail and are subject to ‘stringent conditions.’

Gwent Police are still investigating the incident. Torfaen inspector Aled George said: “High-visibility patrols have increased in the area to provide reassurance. This includes along the canal path between Pontypool and Cwmbran.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify all of those involved, and we would urge anyone with any information or CCTV footage to come forward.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated by Gwent Police and we will take action against anyone intent on causing harm in our communities.”

Anyone with any information relating to the incident yesterday or those involved should contact the force through the 101 number and quote the reference 21000179809.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.