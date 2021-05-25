A MONMOUTHSHIRE woman who loves her curly, orange locks is braving the shave to help two close families and children who are undertaking cancer treatment.

Donna Tuhey from Chepstow has had her hair dyed orange for more than 10 years and it is a signature part of her look.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that my flame-coloured curls are a huge part of my identity and that to lose them would be a huge thing to me,” she said.

Up until 2016, she had a love/hate relationship with her curls but in December that year, she discovered the curly girl method and has learned to love and embrace her natural hairstyle.

But more important to her than her hair is her family and friends. After seeing two friends go through hard times, she has decided to get rid of her locks to help them and others in need.

“I have decided to shave my head to raise money and split it three ways between two families my husband and I know, and the other third going to The Brain Tumour Charity.”

Just before Christmas, a friend of Mrs Tuhey’s was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour. “Charlene and I went to the same school. She was a few years below me but I was in the same year group as her sister.

“In the past, Charlene and I had both been diagnosed with the same neurological condition which presents as a brain tumour, so this hit hard with me. She and her partner Mike have a three-year-old daughter.”

A few months later, the daughter of a close family friend of Mrs Tuhey’s husband was diagnosed with a tumour on her brain stem: “Lauren’s two-year-old daughter Isobel is currently undergoing 84 weeks of chemotherapy in Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“Lauren and her husband Colin have two older daughters who are staying with family during this time.

“Both families are suffering loss of earnings due to treatment commitments and I really wanted to do something to help. Sacrificing my hair seemed a fitting way to do it as cancer patients have no choice when it comes to losing their hair due to treatment.”

Mrs Tuhey has also had to dye her hair brown - something she was more daunted by than the shave itself - so that the hair can be donated to the Little Princess Trust to allow a child going through treatment to benefit from the hair being made into a wig. The charity only accepts natural coloured hair.

“I initially set a target of £500, stating I’d only brave the shave if I reached £1,000. I had nearly reached that within five days of my JustGiving page being live and only being shared by myself and a few friends via social media," said Mrs Tuhey.

“I am now looking to raise a minimum of £2,000 and give something that will be a big help to these families.”

Mrs Tuhey hopes to do the shave around the beginning of June, although a date has not yet been set.

You can keep an eye for updates on the fundraising page, and donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/donnatuheyheadshave