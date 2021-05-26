A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

KEVIN BRAY, 35, of Temple Street, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing toothbrushes, straighteners and nail clippers, worth £404.95, and two electrical razors, worth £149.98, from Boots.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

RHYS DENNY, 22, of Pant Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving on Corporation Road with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £279 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHAUN WAYNE MCCARTHY, 39, of Dukestown Road, Tredegar, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the A4060 in Merthyr Tydfil.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

IOAN-ALIN PANTEA, 33, of Bolt Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on the A4042 in Pontypool.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CIARAN THOMAS PRICE, 28, of Long Hollow, Northville, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Ty Gwyn Way.

He was ordered to pay £145 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID CIRPACI, 21, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BEVERLEY LACEY, 42, of Plas Bryn Gomer, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Dewsland Park Road in Newport.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID THOMAS LESLIE LEWIS, 47, of Kennelwood, Gilwern, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £306 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Caradoc Road in Cwmbran.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMIE HARRIS, 47, of Richmond Close, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the A472 in Nelson.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH BODMAN, 33, of Caerwent Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.