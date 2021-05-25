A COMPANY was fined more than £100,000 and its director ordered to carry out community service after two workmen were seriously injured when scaffolding partially collapsed.

Simon Paul Wright, 55, of Nant Celyn, Tredegar, and Cardiff-based firm Invictus Facilities and Construction Management Limited admitted Health and Safety at Work Act offences.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard employees on a six-metre high scaffolding tower were carrying out demolition work in Bargoed when the platform of the tower partially collapsed.

One man suffered fractured ribs, tendon damage and, since his ordeal, depression and short-term memory loss.

The other man sustained three broken vertebrae and has subsequently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The incident happened at Citizens Advice in Church Place on March 8, 2018

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found that the tower scaffolding was not suitable for the type of work being undertaken.

It was not set up by a person trained and competent to do so, had been erected to a height above recommendation and was loaded with a weight greater than the safe working load stated by the manufacturer.

Wright was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £8,500 in costs and an £85 surcharge.

Invictus Facilities and Construction Management Limited, based at Mulberry Drive, Pontprennau, was fined £106,500 and ordered to pay a £170 surcharge.

Speaking outside the court after the hearing, HSE inspector Gemma Pavey said: “Failure to select suitable and sufficient scaffolding towers and the failure to have them erected and dismantled by a competent person creates risk to workers who could be injured by a fall or collapse.

“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”