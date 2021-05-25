TWO brothers who gave false names and addresses during several “calculated” but doomed bids to escape speeding tickets have been jailed.
Hasan Cetin, 38, and Ali Cetin, 35, both of Eisteddfod Walk, Newport, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice between 2017 and 2020.
Hasan Cetin admitted five counts and Ali Cetin four.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Rhys Rowlands told the pair: “You gave false names and addresses to the police when you had exceeded the speed limit.
“You were deliberately seeking to deceive the authorities.
“It was quite calculated behaviour.”
The Turkish nationals were both jailed for six months.