AN UNINSURED driver caught more than four times the drink driving limit has avoided going straight to jail.
Richard Alan Jones, 53, was stopped at the wheel of a Fiat Qubo car on Ty Gwyn Way in Cwmbran.
Newport Magistrates' Court heard how the defendant gave a reading of 164 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on April 10.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Jones, of Turners End, Fairwater, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.
The defendant was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months.
He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
The court was told the sentence was suspended “to allow the defendant to address his alcohol issues with probation”.
Jones was banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.