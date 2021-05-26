A MAN in his 80s was ordered to pay more than £1,000 after he was found guilty of speeding in his home village.
Irving Struel was caught doing 37mph in a 30mph whilst at the wheel of a Mercedes E350 on the A48 in Caerwent, near Chepstow.
Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court heard the offence took place on September 19, 2020.
Struel, 83, had denied the charge but was convicted following a trial.
He was ordered to pay £1,001 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.