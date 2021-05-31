GWENT is one of the top 10 places in the UK for volunteers for the RSPCA.

To celebrate National Volunteers’ Week (June 1-7), RSPCA have revealed details about their volunteers – with Gwent coming in ninth out of the tip 10 places for volunteers for the charity.

They have also seen a surge in new volunteers since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

In Gwent, the charity has 149 volunteers, with London coming in top with 456.

During the last 12 months the charity has seen a UK-wide increase of 85 per cent of volunteers – with a total of more than 16,000 people donating their free time. 66 per cent of volunteers are under 35 and 34 per cent under 25. 4,800 people taking part have come to the charity through their Microvolunteering programme.

During the pandemic the volunteers have been a lifeline for the charity.

RSPCA head of volunteering, John Wilkins, said: “We’ve seen a real surge in volunteers since the start of the pandemic which is just incredible to see and a large part of that can be attributed to our digital volunteering.

“As more people have been spending time at home and were either furloughed or out of work, we have found that lots of people were trying their hand at microvolunteering for the RSPCA.

“This appeals to people who don’t have much time or find it difficult to physically volunteer at a centre or similar. It’s a modern approach which creates an opportunity for people to donate their time to complete quick digital tasks such as sharing animal welfare messages on social media, undertaking research and helping to promote fundraising events.

“During the pandemic, microvolunteering has enabled people who have had to pause their traditional volunteering roles due to government guidance or shielding to carry on supporting the RSPCA. This has not only benefitted the charity, but has also helped us to stay in contact with our volunteers and support their wellbeing needs.

“We are so grateful to every single person that has given up their time to help us – they are making such a difference to animal welfare.”

The youngest animal care volunteer for the charity is 17 and the oldest is 101. Many of the 1,300 volunteers before the pandemic continued with their animal care roles – including dog walking, cat socialising, equine grooms and wildlife care.

In the past 12 months, 550 sick and injured wild animals and birds have been collected by more than 100 wildlife casualty volunteers and transported to wildlife centres and vets.

More than 300 volunteers foster domestic animals while they wait to be adopted or the RSPCA investigates cruelty cases.