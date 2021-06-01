A GWENT silver band is celebrating after winning a section of a competition that included entrants from all over the world.

Crosskeys Silver Band won the fourth section of the Whit Friday Marches competition at the weekend, with a performance of Castell Caerffili.

It is the second time that the competition - which began in the 1820s - has been held virtually.

It was hosted by the Fodens Band in Manchester and saw Crosskeys Silver Band win its section and even beat bands from some of the higher sections in the overall standings - and the band finished 52nd out of 119 entrants.

Conductor Siôn Rhys Jones said: “The normal event sees masses of bands from all over the world travel to Tameside and Saddleworth to compete, and this year was no different.

“The online version had 119 bands, including bands from Africa, America and Australia.

“Crosskeys won the 4th section event, and came 52/119 overall. Sections in brass bands are most similar to football leagues, and in the overall standing, we were lucky enough to beat a few 3rd, 2nd and 1st section bands.”

There were two other Welsh winners, with Seindorf Beaumaris winning the 3rd section, and the Cory Band winning the championship.

Mr Jones said: “After an incredibly difficult period for the band, including the flooding of the band room in February 2020 and the global pandemic, this contest win will hopefully give the band a great morale boost ahead of returning to some sort of normality in the coming months.

“I’m extremely proud to be a member of this organisation and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”