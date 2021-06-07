PIERS Morgan has taken aim at Price Harry and Meghan Markle after the birth of their second daughter, Lillibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settling into life as a family of four after the birth of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana.

Meghan and Harry said it was a “very special time” and described the baby girl as “more than we could have ever imagined”.

Lili, a younger sister for the Sussexes’ two-year-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was born at 11.40am on Friday, June 4, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California weighing in at 7lb 11oz.

The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s social media accounts shared their congratulations on the happy news.

Lilibet is the Queen’s family nickname and the choice pays tribute to the monarch at a challenging time for the Windsors, who are mourning the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh.

They have also faced heartbreak and division after the Sussexes, who quit as senior working royals last year, plunged the monarchy into crisis with their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

Piers Morgan stepped down as presenter of Good Morning Britain in March in the wake of the interview.

The controversial presenter made dismissive comments during the show about Meghan’s claims to have had issues with her mental health.

His remarks sparked a wave criticism, with the TV watchdog receiving a record-breaking number of complaints.

In his final appearance on the ITV breakfast show, he stormed off the set after facing criticism for his treatment of Meghan Markle.

Harry made further controversial comments about his family in the following weeks, and has also experienced a long-running rift with his brother William.

Mr Morgan has been vocal in his criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since leaving the ITV show and the 56-year-old continued to mock the couple since they welcomed their baby daughter into the world.

In the wake of the baby news Mr Morgan was asked for his views after being one of their most vocal critics over the past few months.

Taking to Twitter he said: “To those asking for my reaction to the new royal baby, I am respecting her parents' constant pleas for privacy and declining to comment.”

The tweet was hitting out at the couple saying they had stepped back from duties as senior royals in an attempt to live more private lives to then give high profile interviews in America.

The new baby is the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild, and the first to be born since Philip’s death.

But with the Sussexes living in California and amid troubled relationships with Harry’s family, it is not known when or if the new addition will meet the Queen and the rest of the royals.

In a message of thanks on their Archewell website, Harry and Meghan said: “On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

The Sussexes’ press secretary confirmed the baby had been named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

She added: “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

“Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales.”