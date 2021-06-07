SUSPENDING England cricketer Ollie Robinson over racist and sexist tweets has gone “over the top”, according to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

Mr Robinson impressed in his Test debut in the draw with New Zealand at Lord’s, picking up seven wickets in the match and making a handy 42 with the bat.

However, the start to the pace bowler’s Test career was overshadowed by the emergence of the offensive posts he sent in 2012 and 2013, when he was in his late teens which has seen the England and Wales Cricket Board suspend Nr Robinson pending further investigation.

Mr Dowden said: “Ollie Robinson’s tweets were offensive and wrong.

“They are also a decade old and written by a teenager.

“The teenager is now a man and has rightly apologised. The ECB has gone over the top by suspending him and should think again.”

The Sussex seamer made an impression on the field at Lord’s with seven wickets in the match but he has been dropped from the squad for the series decider against the Black Caps, which gets under way at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Joe Root said on Sunday he “couldn’t believe” what had emerged on Wednesday and added “it’s not acceptable within our game” before an England and Wales Cricket Board statement confirmed Robinson would leave the team bubble.

“England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013,” the statement said.

“He will not be available for selection for the LV= Insurance second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June. Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county.”

Mr Robinson, now 27, issued an apology for the posts he sent in 2012 and 2013, when he was in his late teens, which were unearthed and shared online on the day he made his Test debut against the Black Caps earlier this week.

A pre-prepared statement which read: “On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public.

“I want to make it clear that I’m not racist and I’m not sexist. I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks. I was thoughtless and irresponsible. I am sorry, and I have certainly learned my lesson.”