Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced criticism for the “rude” naming of their second child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settling into life as a family of four after the birth of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana - a nod to Her Majesty The Queen and Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

Meghan and Harry said it was a “very special time” and described the baby girl as “more than we could have ever imagined”.

Lili, a younger sister for the Sussexes’ two-year-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was born at 11.40am on Friday June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California weighing in at 7lb 11oz.

But the couple faced criticism from royal expert Angela Levin on Monday morning’s instalment of Good Morning Britain on ITV.

She appeared opposite hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley who returned following a week off.

MORE NEWS:

Ms Reid said: "So, Angela, as Richard says, this is a very good news story this morning.

"There is no reason to criticise... or is there?"

Ms Levin said: "Well I think that it is wonderful - it is always amazing when a new baby is born. It is a miracle. Especially as she had a miscarriage in July and one feels so desperately lost by that.

"So this is extremely happy and I would like to move the event out of the way of the name. I do not think it is a good idea and I think it is quite rude to Her Majesty The Queen."

Ms Reid asked: “Do you?”

Ms Levin added: "It was a very private childhood nickname for the Queen from her dear husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who of course has not been dead very long.

"Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, would never dream of referring to his mother as the nickname Lilibet. He would not refer to her as it - he has never used it. It was given to her by King George V, her grandfather, who was making a joke saying she could not say 'Elizabeth' when she was very small."

Good Morning Britain airs Monday to Friday from 6am on ITV1.