DO YOU remember any of these fires? We've been having a look back through our archive and came across a folder full of blaze images from 1993.
Fire hit a derelict building in Main Street, Crumlin, in October 1993
Fire at the Handiland Warehouse, Pill, Newport, in October 1993
Faulty wiring was blamed for the fire which gutted this caravan in Cwmbran in March 1993
MORE NEWS:
- Murder investigation launched in Newport after Alway assault
- Watch: Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Newport mum
- Cat injured after being attacked by two dogs in Malpas
This Newport Transport bus was destroyed by a fire in February 1993. It was on Bassaleg Road, Newport, at the time
Youngsters of the 5th Risca Cub get a story read to them by Akela Mike Tyrell after fire damaged their hut in July 1993
The Engineers Arms, Baneswell, Newport, was damamged after a nearby car fire spread through an extractor fan
A fire at the King's Arms Hotel in Pill in March 1993
Firemen at the scene of a blaze in Mallard Way, Duffryn in April 1993
Lucky the Mongrel was rescued from a blaze at his home in Hendre Farm Drive, Newport. He is pictured with firemen from White Watch at Maindde Colin Raymond, Simon Griffiths, Paul Murray and Jeremy Holder