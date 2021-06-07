VANDALS have targeted equipment in a play park in Pontnewydd with a disc cutter.

A see-saw at Pontnewydd Park was cut in half by vandals last week - and it may not be replaced.

Replacing the see-saw would cost £3,000, Torfaen council have said.

"At this time we have to consider whether we are able to replace it," said a council spokesman.

Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: "We are shocked to think that someone would go to these lengths to break a piece of play equipment.

“Parks are places where our children can keep their minds and bodies healthy, particularly during the current pandemic.

"It's beyond comprehension that actions such as this take place

“Sadly, this piece of equipment will be out of action for a while, and we also have to consider whether we can replace this equipment so we are urging anyone that if you know anything about this mindless vandalism to get in touch with the council or the Police”

If you have any information about the vandalism, you can phone the council on 01495 762200 or contact Gwent Police.