NEW figures show that a total of 770 people in Wales, who lost jobs in the pandemic, are on the road back to work thanks to a UK Government programme providing targeted support to relaunch their careers.

On average, nearly 500 jobseekers a day across Great Britain have started on the UK Government’s £238 million JETS – Job Entry Targeted Support – scheme over the last seven months.

Just under 13,000 have already returned to work.

With opportunities opening up as the country proceeds carefully along the roadmap to Covid-recovery, it means the Department for Work and Pensions is well on the way to hitting its target of helping 250,000 by September.

JETS is a key pillar of the UK Government’s Plan for Jobs which is helping people of all ages into work.

The flagship Kickstart Scheme has seen an average of 400 young people a day start a job over the last month, with more than 200,000 new jobs created.