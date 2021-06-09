A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

STEVEN MARK NOBLE, 35, of St, Dials, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood and driving without insurance on Chepstow Road in Newport.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

BETHAN YOUNG, 32, of Aberthaw Drive, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months after she admitted assault by beating.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

KATHRYN HALL, 29, of Waltwood Road, Llanmartin, Newport, was banned from driving for 19 months after she pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink driving limit on Baneswell Road.

She was ordered to pay £399 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

READ MORE

JORDAN LEE BIRD, 34, of Queens Road, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 78mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons Pye Corner roundabouts.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL KEMLO, 39, of Pleasant Close, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £640 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons Pye Corner roundabouts.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHARLOTTE DUGGAN, 28, of Orb Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR Maesglas East roundabout eastbound.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

ETHAN WILLIAMS, 21, of Hillside Terrace, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £180 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR Maesglas East roundabout.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

CONRAD GALLINAGH, 51, of Bolton Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR Maesglas East roundabout eastbound.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

TONY HOLLAND, 35, of Evesham Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICOLA DAWNE LANSDOWN, 31, of Bessemer Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW REYNOLDS, 45, of Forest Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CLAIRE WALKER, 29, of Henry Morgan Close, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.