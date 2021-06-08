A MAN was warned he could be facing a lengthy term behind bars after he pleaded guilty to false imprisonment.
John Lee, 20, admitted committing the offence in Ebbw Vale on February 2.
At Cardiff Crown Court, the defendant also pleaded guilty to having a knife in public, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.
Lee, of Tresaderns Hill, St Day, Redruth, Cornwall, was told by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke he will be assessed for the potential danger he poses to the public.
His sentence was adjourned until July 9 for the preparation of reports.
The defendant was represented by Jeffrey Jones and the prosecution by Harry Baker.
Lee was remanded in custody.