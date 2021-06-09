A PAEDOPHILE was branded a “weak and sad man” by a judge after he was caught downloading “horrible” child sex abuse films and pictures.

Liam Morris, 27, of Penylan Road, Varteg, Pontypool, had trawled the internet for indecent images of girls as young as five.

Marian Lewis, prosecuting, said Gwent Police officers raided the defendant’s home on September 15, 2020.

Morris told them he had illegal material stored on his mobile phone, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

He was found with 16 movies and 28 still of child abuse images at category A, B and C.

Morris pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of indecent images of children.

Miss Lewis said the defendant was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

Hilary Roberts, representing Morris, said in mitigation: “He was frank with the police when he was arrested and he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“This is a defendant with no previous convictions whatsoever.

“He knows his behaviour is harmful and he describes it as shameful.

“The defendant realises he must not do this.

“He was under the influence of drink and drugs and has done his best to address that.”

The court was told Morris had been looking at mainly girls who were aged between five and 14.

After his arrest, he said to the police: “It’s a stupid mistake.”

The judge, Recorder Richard Booth QC, told Morris: “These were described as disturbing images.

“Some of the victims were as young as five or six.

“You have expressed some shame and remorse. You live with your mother and two border collies.”

Recorder Booth added: “You are a weak and rather sad man and these are horrible offences.”

Morris was sentenced to a three-year community order.

The defendant must attend 30 sessions of a sex offender programme and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work in the community and pay a £95 victim surcharge.

Morris must register as a sex offender for 10 years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2031.