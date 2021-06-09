A DANGEROUS driver who committed his offence after being released from prison on licence is back behind bars.
Jamie Challis, 23, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport, has been jailed for 12 weeks.
The defendant pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance on the city’s Southern Distributor Road (SDR) in a Ford Focus.
The offences took place on March 14.
Newport Magistrates' Court heard how the matter was "aggravated by the defendant's record of previous offending".
Challis was banned from driving from 18 months and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.