A CWMBRAN man came across what is thought to be an explosive device dating back to Second World War while out walking his dog.

Adrian Wilding was walking in Craig-Y-Felin woods when he came across the device - which was destroyed on Monday evening in a controlled explosion - lying on a track.

“Where they had cut a track for logging not so long ago, it was just lying there on the mud on the track,” he said.

A suspected Second World War device found in the Craig-y-Felin woodlands in Cwmbran. Picture: Adrian Wilding

“It wasn’t even half buried in the mud. It was just sitting there.

READ MORE:

“It did look like a shell. I wasn’t 100 per cent sure what it was, but it played on my mind a bit.

“I thought I had to do something about it.”

Adrian Wilding

After speaking with a local councillor, he then reported it to Gwent Police.

“I had a phone call in the evening to say the bomb disposal squad had exploded it,” said Mr Wilding.

“My main concern was whether there were any more around. I found out once that the fields here were used as an airfield.”

Luckily, Mr Wilding’s dog seemed fairly uninterested in the find.

“She was more interested in getting to the river,” he said.

The army’s explosive ordinance disposal unit examined the object on Monday evening before carrying out the controlled explosion shortly before 8pm.

Although it has not yet been identified, the 'device' is believed to date back to the Second World War.