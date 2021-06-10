THE Statue for Lady Rhondda campaign, to install Newport’s first statue of a named woman in the city, recently celebrated reaching half of their total target.

Thanks to the generosity of the Newport Women’s Forum, their £1,000 donation means the fund has reached more than £38,000 of the £75,000 target.

READ MORE ON LADY RHONDDA:

Lady Rhondda

To celebrate the success the campaign’s steering group has launched a brand new logo, designed by local artist Miss Rie, on a range of t-shirts and is leaving decorated stones around Newport to launch the logo and celebrate Lady Rhondda’s birthday on Saturday, June 12.

The new t-shirt design

Julie Nicholas, chairwoman of the steering group said: “We are delighted to announce we have passed the half way mark, and our thanks to the Newport Women’s Forum and all of the individual donors who gave generously to our crowdfunder over the last few months.

MORE NEWS:

"Our new logo features Lady Rhondda and the Millennium footbridge in Suffragette colours. We hope many people will support the campaign and buy a T-shirt; every purchase includes a donation to the statue fund, and we that everyone enjoys searching for the ‘rebel on the pebble’- as we have hidden 25 Statue for Lady Rhondda stones around the Newport area.”

The decorated pebbles with the new logo

Sylvia Mason of the Newport Women’s Forum said: “Our small charity supports Newport women. By contributing to the Lady Rhondda fund, we hope many Newport women, seeing her statue, will feel emboldened by her life of bravery and persistence.

To find out more visit the Statue for Lady Rhondda fundraising page and the Monumental Welsh Women Campaign website.