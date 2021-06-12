WE'VE been asking our readers what they like about living in Newport and Gwent.

Today we meet Michael Holder, of Rogerstone, who is 69 and retired.

How long have you lived in Newport?

All my life

What do you like most about living in Newport?

I love the city, the surrounding countryside and the people.

Favourite place for a takeaway?

China Town. They're really nice and employ a lot of the local youngsters, which I find really good.

Dragons or County?

Dragons. I've supported them since they formed. I also support Newport RFC.

Best memory of your time living here?

When Newport won the Welsh Cup once against Cardiff and once against Neath.

Favourite Newport pub?

The Dodger because they're really friendly there and they do really nice meals. Also they show the rugby as well as the football on TV, which means a lot.

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most?

Debenhams. I used to love shopping there, plus they had a nice café where I always used to meet my friends.

Debenhams in Newport

Favourite building in the city?

Transporter Bridge because it's iconic and historic.

Favourite place to grab a coffee?

Belle Vue Park because the people are friendly, the coffee is nice, and the surroundings and views are stunning.

Spring at Belle Vue Park, Newport, 2020. Picture Rebecca Thorpe.

Where would you go for a special meal?

The Greyhound Christchurch because the food is really nice, and a friendly atmosphere.

Best place for a walk?

Along the canal because it's diverse and full of nature.

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

The restoration of the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal.

South Wales Argus Camera Club member Tony Davies shared this picture of a canal scene near Newport

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go?

Tredegar House, because of the history and the grounds. Transporter Bridge - its iconic, unique only two in Britain. Little Switzerland (Allt -yr-yn) with its views and nature reserve.

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

It's history.

Three words which sum up Newport for you

I love it.