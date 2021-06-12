A CWMBRAN woman who stole alcohol and chocolates at a supermarket and assaulted a man on the same day has walked free from court.
On Saturday, November 7, 2020, Alison Glenda Hodges, 49, stole alcohol and chocolates worth £44.75 from Morrisons in Cwmbran. On the same day she assaulted a man by beating him.
MORE NEWS:
- Murder investigation launched in Newport after Alway assault
- Watch: Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Newport mum
- Cat injured after being attacked by two dogs in Malpas
Appearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court, Hodges, of St Andrews Close, Pontrhydyrun, pleaded guilty to both charges.
She was fined £80 each for both offence, and must also pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.