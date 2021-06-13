NEWPORT has been named as one of the most pet-friendly cities in the UK.
It is the fourth best place to own a pet in the UK, and the second best place in Wales, behind only Bridgend.
That is according to research from WeBuyAnyHome.
They have ranked more than 130 UK towns and cities based on vital pet-friendly factors including average garden ratings, average property size, average vet ratings and the number of pet groomers.
Out of 133 towns and cites across the UK, the study reveals Newport securing first place for three of the eight categories used to judge pet friendliness.
The city not only boasts the most pet shops per capita, but you'll find the highest ratio of pet-groomers to pets and the most classes available at pet training centres.
When just looking at Wales, Newport also came top for the highest number of pet-friendly eateries per capita.
Altogether Newport came out of the study with a score of 761, good enough for second place in Wales, behind Bridgend's 761.
Caerphilly claimed third spot in Wales, with a score of 552.
Possessing the highest average property prices in Wales, Cardiff took its place as the least pet-friendly Welsh location to move to.
This is owed to its severe lack of pet groomers, pet shops, garden space and smaller properties, compared to the other contending Welsh locations.
The category where it performed best was training centres.
These are the top ten places for your pet to live in the UK according to the study:
- Bromsgrove
- Bridgend
- Sevenoaks
- Newport
- Ely
- Stroud
- Maldon
- Winchester
- Ashford
- Bedford