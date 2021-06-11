WORK will be starting near St Mellons on next week and is estimated to last for two months.

Wales and West Utilities will be upgrading the gas network in the Druidstone Road area of Old St Mellons.

The work is essential to keep the gas flowing safely and reliably to local homes and businesses.

It will involve upgrading 1.2 kilometres of gas pipes in the area and will finish by August 13.

To keep disruption to a minimum, Wales and West Utilities has worked closely with both Newport City Council and Cardiff Council to plan the work.

So that engineers and the local community are kept safe during the work, it has been agreed that a road closure will be in place on Druidstone Road.

A diversion route along Newport Road will be clearly signposted and access will be maintained for residents.

Adam Smith is managing this gas pipe upgrade work and said: “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Old St Mellons.

"Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.

“We will work as safely and as quickly as possible to finish the work, whilst keeping inconvenience to a minimum for local people and road users.

"Our engineers are following all hygiene and social distancing guidelines and we would respectfully ask that you keep a 2m distance if passing our work site.

“To support communities through coronavirus, we’re working hard to keep the gas flowing so local people are safe and warm.”

Wales and West Utilities teams will follow clear guidelines to keep themselves and local people safe. This includes:

Before entering customer’s homes, engineers will wash their hands with soap and water.

While in customer’s homes, they’ll wear face coverings and eye protection, and may ask anyone else in the house to stand in another room while they are working

When working in the street, they’ll social distance as far as possible, and would urge local people who may be passing to keep two metres away from work sites