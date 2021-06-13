THE man who died following an assault in Newport on Thursday has now been named.

26-year-old Ryan O’Connor was found dead after a serious assault in Balfe Road in the Always area of Newport at 9.05pm on Thursday, June 10. His family are receiving support from specialist officers.

Five males have been arrested on suspicion of murder after Gwent Police launched a murder investigation. Two 19-year-olds, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old - all from Cardiff – and a 17-year-old from Caerphilly are all still in police custody.

Gwent Police chief superintendent Tom Harding said: “I want to reassure our communities in Newport that officers are working tirelessly to establish the circumstances of what happened on Thursday night.

“This may be a concerning time for many residents and additional police officers will be out on patrol, so you will see more officers in Newport as a result and if you have concerns then please do stop and talk with us.

“We appreciate the support of our local communities and for working with us during our investigation.

“I understand that there is a lot of interest about this in our communities, but it is vital that people do not comment on social media about the identities of anyone involved in this matter.

“As this is a live investigation such comments can impact on our ability to bring those responsible to justice.”

Superintendent Martin Price, the senior investigating officer, said: “As our investigation continues, officers will be making further enquiries so, it is possible that you may see ongoing police activity as part of this work. Please do not be alarmed.

“Anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation and has not yet spoken to the police should call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2100203630.

“We would like to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage from Balfe Road, especially of the roundabout and the surrounding area, between 8.45pm and 9.20pm on Thursday 10 June.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with any details.”