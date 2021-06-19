PEOPLE in Torfaen are the least happy in England and Wales, according to new figures.

The Office for National Statistics has been asking people to rate their happiness levels out of 10 to better understand how people feel about their lives and wellbeing.

Respondents from Torfaen between January and March returned an average happiness score of 5.2 out of 10 – the lowest across England and Wales.

Vale of Glamorgan residents also returned a low happiness score – 5.8 – the joint-third lowest with Tandridge in Surrey.

In contrast, residents of Hambleton, in north Yorkshire, were the happiest in England and Wales with a happiness score of 7.4.

Pre-pandemic, people in Torfaen recorded happiness rates of 7.5.

Rates of poor mental health rose in April 2020 after the start of lockdown and remained at that level, improving only from July onwards. However the post-Christmas lockdown meant mental health rates suffered another hit.

From its surveys, the ONS found people’s ability to save money over the next 12 months, whether they felt they had enough information about the pandemic, their level of comfort in leaving home, and age group were some of the main factors which affected happiness.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT, VISIT: Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind

On average, levels of loneliness in England and Wales have increased since last spring. In April and May 2020, around five per cent of people said that they felt lonely often or always.

Those levels rose through the summer and into the autumn, and hit a peak of around eight per cent in January this year.

Overall, figures show young and single people were more likely to be lonely, with difficulties with relationships caused by the pandemic and not having anyone to talk to also contributing to experiences of loneliness.

Gemma Thickett, advice and information service manager at Rethink Mental Illness, said: “The pandemic has disrupted our lives and had a significant impact on our wellbeing, particularly for those already living with mental illness.

“The grief, anxiety and uncertainty that many people have experienced has been extensive. At the same time, it’s been harder to access and enjoy the things that can have a positive influence on our mental health, such as spending time with friends and family, exercise, or a simple change of scenery.

“There have been positives in recent months, with the arrival of the vaccine and the easing of restrictions, but many people may still feel a sense of groundhog day or feel dispirited that we’re still far from ‘back to normal’.

“If unhelpful feelings persist, it’s really important that you seek support as soon as possible. Friends, family, support groups and support helplines can be a great place to get some emotional support. If you’re worried about your mental health, speak with your GP or self-refer to your local NHS talking therapies service (IAPT).

“If you’re struggling financially and have money worries, you can also access free debt advice and seek support through services such as Mental Health & Money Advice.”