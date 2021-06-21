AN air ambulance was called to Newport following an incident.
The Wales Air Ambulance attended Carey Road, yesterday morning, along with emergency services.
The crew were called to the scene following an incident and arrived shortly before midday on Sunday.
Medics from the air ambulance treated a patient who was then taken to hospital by a road ambulance around 2.30pm on Sunday.
READ MORE:
- Live: Covid news in Newport and Gwent ahead of Welsh Government briefing today
- Large jump in cases in Wales as almost 500 recorded in 48 hours
- Cwmcarn Forest Drive reopens for the first time in six years today
A spokesman for the Wales Air Ambulance said: "I can confirm that Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in Newport yesterday morning (20/06/21).
"Our Dafen-based crew arrived at the scene at 11.51am, following treatment at scene, our medics escorted a patient via road ambulance to the Grange University Hospital.
"Our involvement concluded at 2.24pm.”