THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for offences like assault, affray and theft.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Owen Graham

Zac Veryard

Owen Graham and Zac Veryard were jailed after drinkers in a pub were kicked and attacked with a pool cue.

The duo caused chaos at the George in the Maindee area of Newport during an orgy of drunken violence.

The pair, both aged 25, pleaded guilty to affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Graham was jailed for 12 months and Veryard sent to prison for 10 months.

READ MORE: Couple jailed for 24 years after girlfriend set up sexual abuse of toddler

Paul Williams

A thug headbutted supermarket staff as they stopped him trying to steal eight bottles of spirits worth £200 from a store.

Paul Williams lashed out at workers at Asda in Lower Dock Street in the Pill area of Newport while on a shoplifting spree across South Wales.

Prosecutor William Webb told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant had targeted other Asda stores in Merthyr Tydfil and Coryton in Cardiff.

Judge Richard Williams told the defendant: “You present a continuing risk to the public.”

He jailed Williams for 18 months.

MORE NEWS: Dog owner jailed after ordering Rhodesian Ridgebacks to attack terrified victim

Mark Richings

Drink driver Mark Richings was caught nearly three times the limit which put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence for a rugby club assault.

The 41-year-old from Abertillery crashed a Vauxhall Combo van into bushes and a road sign on Manmoel Road in the Blackwood area.

Newport Magistrates' Court heard how the defendant was banned from driving at the time.

Richings was jailed for 43 weeks and banned from driving for 64 months and 27 days.

READ MORE: Smiling drug dealing brothers who sold high quality crack cocaine locked up

Louis Maxwell

A thief stole an electric bike worth £6,800 after conning its owner into thinking he wanted to buy it.

Louis Maxwell, 34, of Cumberland Road, Newport, contacted the seller after seeing an advert for the bike on Facebook and drove to his house in a stolen van.

He asked to test ride the bike offering to leave the van and its keys with the seller as an assurance that he would come back.

However, he rode round the corner to where his accomplice was waiting in another van, and made a getaway with the bike.

Maxwell was jailed for 12 months.

Jamie Lee Dyas

Jamie Lee Dyas was locked up after he spat at a Gwent Police officer.

The 29-year-old from St Dials, Cwmbran, attacked the sergeant in Ystrad Mynach.

The defendant has a history of committing offences against police officers, Cwmbran Magistrates' Court heard.

Dyas was jailed for six months.