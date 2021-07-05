A SPECIAL service in Nantyglo today - one of many held across the UK - commemorated National NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers’ Day

Members of Nantyglo and Blaina Town Council attended a service at Blaina Institute and then at the CSM JH Williams VC Memorial, opposite Wesley Church, in Chapel Road, Nantyglo.

The High Sheriff of Gwent Phillip Alderman, his wife Fiona, Reverend Roy Watson, and Lord Lieutenant of Gwent, Brigadier Robert Aitken CBE were also in attendance and spoke of the dedication and commitment NHS and frontline workers.

And Nevie Evans and Nika Melia, both 10 - Year Five pupils at Blaen y Cwm Primary School in Brynmawr - accompanied by Mrs Helen Targett, read the poem The NHS Army by Matt Kelly:

I’ll tell you a tale, that’s been recently written,

Of a powerful army, so Great it saved Britain,

They didn’t have bombs and they didn’t have planes,

They fought with their hearts and they fought with their brains,

They didn’t have bullets, armed just with a mask,

We sent them to war, with one simple task,

To show us the way, to lead and inspire us,

To protect us from harm and fight off the virus,

It couldn’t be stopped by our bulletproof vests,

An invisible enemy, invaded our chests,

So we called on our weapon, our soldiers in Blue,

“All Doctors, All Nurses, Your Country needs you”

We clapped on our streets, hearts bursting with pride,

As they went off to war, while we stayed inside,

They struggled at first, as they searched for supplies,

But they stared down the virus, in the whites of its eyes,

They leaped from the trenches and didn’t think twice,

Some never came back, the ultimate price,

So tired, so weary, yet still they fought on,

As the virus was beaten and the battle was won,

The many of us, owe so much, to so few,

The brave and the bold, our heroes in Blue,

So let’s line the streets and remember our debt,

We love you, our heroes, Lest we forget.

Town Mayor Cllr Des Hillman said “Thankfully the weather held off so that we could show our appreciation to all NHS and frontline workers with our small service.

“I’d like to thank Rev Ray Watson for the beautiful prayers said in remembrance of the 128,000 deaths due to Covid-19, and to the High Sheriff of Gwent, Phillip Alderman and Lord Lieutenant of Gwent, Brigadier Robert Aitken for their kind words.

“I’d also like to thank Nevie and Nika of Blaen y Cwm, for their contribution of a poem reading on behalf of their school - a very proud moment for the parents of these confident young ladies.”