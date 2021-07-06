A Caerphilly borough road is closed due to a crash involving a motorcycle.

Groes Faen Terrace in Bargoed is currently closed according to Gwent Police. The crash happened at 5.30am and a spokeswoman for Gwent Police said that it was a one-vehicle incident.

The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The force advise that diversions are in place and to avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.

More to follow.