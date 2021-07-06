A Caerphilly borough road has now reopened following a crash involving a motorcycle.
Groes Faen Terrace in Bargoed was closed from 5.30am and reopened at 1.50pm. The crash happened at 5.30am and a spokeswoman for Gwent Police said that it was a one-vehicle incident.
The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
