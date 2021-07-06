DOG OWNERS have been warned about using electric shock collars, after RSPCA Cymru received reports of a device being used in the grounds of the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran.

The animal welfare charity was alerted after a member of the public reported seeing an electric collar used numerous times on a young dog outside the hospital on June 21.

The RSPCA described the collars as "dangerous", and they have been illegal to use on dogs and cats in Wales for more than a decade under the Animal Welfare (Electronic Collars) (Wales) Regulations 2010 - in what was a legislative first in Britain.

RSPCA inspector Simon Evans said: "We're concerned to have received reports of a dangerous and illegal shock collar being used on a dog in the grounds of the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran.

"We'd urge anyone with information about this alleged incident on June 21; or any other such uses of these collars in the area, to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

"Shock collars are dangerous, illegal and cruel. They've been outlawed in Wales for more than 11 years, but sadly it seems some dog owners are still not getting the message."

The RSPCA previously teamed-up with a host of other organisations - including Blue Cross, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and the Kennel Club - to emphasise the importance of the legislation and to urge the Welsh Government to resist any attempts to water it down.

Scientific studies have shown that the use of electric collars can compromise welfare and may make behavioural problems even worse.

