WALES' rolling weekly coronavirus case rate has risen above 100 per 100,000 people for the first time in almost five months.

The rate for the week ending July 1, the latest available, is 103.2 per 100,000, almost three times that of just a week earlier - and it is the first time above three figures since the week ending February 7.

A further 698 cases have been confirmed across Wales today, taking the total confirmed in the past week to more than 4,000.

Of these, 629 cases have been in Gwent, including the 103 confirmed today, as follows - Newport, 32; Torfaen, 28, Caerphilly, 27; Monmouthshire, nine; Blaenau Gwent, seven.

One more coronavirus-related death has been confirmed today in Wales, taking the total to 5,578, but it is now 26 days since such a death was confirmed in Gwent.

In Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) the rolling weekly case rate for the week to July 1 is 84.3 per 100,000.

Newport (58.2 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and the fifth lowest in Wales, for the week to July 1. Blaenau Gwent (70.1) has the ninth lowest rate in Wales; Torfaen (95.8) has the 11th lowest rate.

Caerphilly (99.4) has the ninth highest rate in Wales, and Monmouthshire (97.3) has the 11th highest rate

The number of cases in Wales since the pandemic began stands at 221,785, including 42,916 in Gwent.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter, by registering here.

To the end of yesterday, Monday, 2,266,056 people in Wales have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 1,746,136 people have completed their two-dose vaccine course.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to July 1 is 5.8 per cent. Monmouthshire (5.9 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Cardiff - 124

Flintshire - 59

Wrexham - 55

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 44

Newport - 32

Bridgend - 30

Powys - 30

Torfaen - 28

Caerphilly - 27

Conwy - 26

Denbighshire - 26

Vale of Glamorgan - 23

Swansea - 23

Gwynedd - 21

Carmarthenshire - 20

Neath Port Talbot - 20

Pembrokeshire - 16

Ceredigion - 11

Monmouthshire - nine

Anglesey - eight

Blaenau Gwent - seven

Merthyr Tydfil - five

Unknown location - five

Resident outside Wales - 49

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.