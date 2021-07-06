NHS workers in Wales have been offered a new mobile and broadband package with provider EE.

EE announced today it that it is offering a new long-term package of benefits for NHS workers in Wales - alongside NHS staff in all parts of the UK - as part of its continued support and thanks to NHS staff.

Marc Allera, BT’s consumer division CEO, said: "We’re expanding our NHS offer to continue to support the people who work so selflessly to help us all.

"One in five of the over 1.6 million NHS workers in the UK are currently benefiting from our existing NHS offer, and we want to carry on doing our bit to connect those who need it most."

More than 300,000 NHS workers across the UK are already receiving unlimited data. From this summer, EE will offer customers that have used up their monthly allowance access to mobile data at no extra cost at a speed fast enough for instant messaging, web browsing and streaming music and video.

NHS workers new to EE or upgrading will also benefit from 20 per cent off their monthly price plan with the option to extend this for to up four friends or family members.

NHS workers will also be offered priority mobile phone repairs, so if their phone breaks, EE will fast-track it to be fixed. Customers can do this by popping into an EE store, or a courier will be sent to collect their handset whether that’s at home or at work. Customers can also borrow a replacement phone from one of EE’s stores while the repair is taking place.

The new EE NHS offer is open for new registrations online from July 7 2021, to all EE pay monthly customers who have a valid NHS email address or NHS photo ID. It is also available to NHS workers who have already signed-up to the existing unlimited data offer, and they will be enrolled onto the new offer automatically.