A WELSH food charity is appealing for volunteer drivers to help continue vital food supplies.
FareShare Cymru takes good-quality, in date surplus food and distributes to 197 charities and community groups across Wales.
Some of those who receive the food include homeless hostels, breakfast clubs and domestic violence refuges.
More than 1,188 tonnes of food - the equivalent of 2,830,651 meals - have been delivered by the charity this year alone.
All volunteers need to have to apply is a standard driving licence and to be able to deliver to a variety of groups and charities.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport mum wants help to 'donate' her mental health awareness book to schools
- Schoolgirls hail 'NHS Army' at commemoration service
- NHS Wales awarded George Cross for work during pandemic
FareShare Cymru project manager, Sarah Germain, said: “We’re asking members of the public who may have a bit more time during the school summer holiday period to lend a hand and help with increased demand.
“Our volunteers have been providing a lifeline to people in the region throughout the crisis, delivering food to charities across the region.
“Now, as restrictions ease, many of our fantastic volunteers are returning to work, leaving us with a shortage of drivers. The charities we serve are still facing an unprecedented demand and we urgently need new volunteer drivers to help us get food onto more people’s plates.
“We’re really hoping the community will rally round and help people in need.”
You can find out more about the volunteering opportunities with FareShare on https://fareshare.org.uk/volunteer/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.