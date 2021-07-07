THERE have been a further 663 coronavirus cases confirmed in Wales today, including 115 in Gwent.

Wales' rolling weekly coronavirus case rate - for the week to July 2, the latest available - has risen to 109.6 per 100,000 people, and with in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) now not far behind (94.9)

But there have been no new confirmed coroanvirus-related deaths in Wales today, and it is now 27 days since such a death was confirmed in Gwent.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began is 222,448, including 43,031 in Gwent.

Three areas of Gwent - Caerphilly, Monmouthshire and Torfaen - have rolling weekly case rates of more than 100 per 100,000 for the week to July 2, the first time the three-figure barrier has been topped in the area in more than three months.

Newport (69.2 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and the sixth lowest of Wales' 22 council areas, for the week to July 2. Blaenau Gwent (80.2) has the 10th lowest rate in Wales

Caerphilly (113.8 per 100,000) has the eighth highest rate in Wales; Monmouthshire (104.7 has the ninth highest rate; and Torfaen (102.2) has the 10th highest rate.

To the end of yesterday, Tuesday, 2,267,640 people in Wales have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 1,764,640 people have completed their two-dose vaccine course.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to July 2 is six per cent or almost one-in-17. Monmouthshire (six per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Cardiff - 88

Wrexham - 79

Flintshire - 45

Caerphilly - 38

Gwynedd - 36

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 35

Newport - 34

Bridgend - 34

Conwy - 32

Torfaen - 24

Vale of Glamorgan - 23

Denbighshire - 22

Anglesey - 18

Powys - 15

Pembrokeshire - 14

Neath Port Talbot - 14

Carmarthenshire - 13

Monmouthshire - 12

Swansea - 10

Blaenau Gwent - seven

Merthyr Tydfil - six

Ceredigion - one

Unknown location - two

Resident outside Wales - 61

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.