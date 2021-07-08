A BLAENAVON man who suffered a heart attack just last month has joined a campaign launched by the managers of a pub in the town to install defibrillators across the area.

Heather Cox and Roz Robertson, who run The Queen Victoria Inn, said they are aiming to raise money to install the life-saving equipment at every sports club in Blaenavon, as well as covering housing estates and the town centre.

The pair had a defibrillator at the pub, but it was inside – meaning when the pub was closed, it was couldn’t be accessed by the public.

READ MORE:

And, after watching Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match with Finland last month, the pair decided more needed to be done in case something similar happened closer to home.

Heather Cox and Roz Robertson with their defibrillator at the Queen Victoria Inn in Blaenavon. Picture: Heather Cox

“We were watching and we were thinking ‘Get the defibrillator’,” said Ms Cox. “Luckily they had one.

“We had already bought a defibrillator for the pub, but when the pub is shut it’s useless. With the fundraising we were doing already, we decided to get a cabinet for the one here and at Blaenavon RFC.

“Within a week we raised enough money for two cabinets.

“We want to make sure they are as accessible as possible for everyone to use.

“We are now trying to get one on every estate, but we can only do it with the help of the community, who have been fantastic.

The defibrillator installed outside The Queen Victoria Inn in Blaenavon

“We are doing it hopefully to save a life. I just hope we never have to use it.”

After the first two defibrillators have been installed outside the pub and Blaenavon RFC, a further kit has been ordered for Forgeside RFC.

The pair have been fundraising throughout the pandemic through their raffles and bingo nights at the pub.

This resulted in them buying tablets for patients at Nevill Hall Hospital to use to contact their loved ones while no visitors were allowed, and buying garden furniture and donating iPads to Arthur Jenkins Care Home.

One man who is supporting the pub's campaign is former firefighter Andy Jones, 56, who suffered a heart attack last month.

Andy Jones is supporting the Queen Victoria Inn's fundraiser for defibrillators in Blaenavon after suffering a heart attack. Picture: Andy Jones

"It really opened my eyes," he said. "A few days after I got out [the hospital], the Eriksen incident happened.

"I was so pleased to see how great the support was with him, but then I thought if that had been any normal person on the street how would we cope?

"I spoke with Heather over the phone and said I wanted to see what I could do to help.

"It was something I wanted to do and something that was close to my heart.

"Blaenavon's not a huge place population-wise, but it's quite spread out, so we need to pick places around the town that would cover it all.

"Heather has already done so much really good work.

"If the defibrillators only save one life, then I think that's money well spent."

Mr Jones shared his experience to help raise awareness of the signs to look out for.

"Most people relate heart attacks to physical exertion or if people are obese," he said. "My attack really frightened me.

"It was on a Saturday morning I woke up with pains in my chest. I thought it might have been I was laying awkwardly or it was indigestion.

"I tried to stretch to get rid of it - it didn't work. Then it got worse. I woke up my wife and said 'I think you need to ring the hospital'.

"Within minutes of ringing 999 the pain disappeared. I started to get concerned that the ambulance was on the way and there was nothing wrong with me, but then the pain came back."

Mr Jones was taken to the Grange University Hospital by his sister - a district nurse - and her husband as they could not be given a time when the ambulance would arrive.

"They got me in and did an absolutely fantastic job," he said. "They were superb."

Andy Jones in hospital after his heart attack. Picture: Andy Jones

Mr Jones was then transferred to the Heath Hospital in Cardiff, where he had stents fitted.

"I was one of the lucky ones," he said.

"If my family hadn't got me to the hospital I could've been waiting for a defibrillator that wasn't there."

Anyone interested in helping out, or donating, can contact The Queen Victoria Inn, or visit the 'queens lockdown bingo' page on Facebook.